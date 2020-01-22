The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Fine Dining Restaurants To Visit With Family

Travel

Meenambakkam is a popular neighbourhood in the south of Chennai. Check out these fine dining restaurants in Meenambakkam to visit with family and kids.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in meenambakkam

Meenambakkam is an Indian city that lies in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is located in the south of the city of Chennai and is also the home to Chennai International Airport and the Airport's Authority of India regional office.The name Meenambakkam indicates that it is a settlement near the coast. Check out these dining places for quality family time, as per reviews.

Read Also: Things To Do In Meenambakkam And Restaurants To Visit For A Perfect Romantic Date

Things to do in Meenambakkam: Fine dine restaurants to dine with family

Hotel Virudhunagar

This dining spot is located on the Old Station road in Meenambakkam, Chennai. Hotel Virudhunagar has a good ambience with good service. The food is quite affordable and is said to taste great too. The restaurant serves great Indian cuisine and is a must-try for people in the area.

ID

The ID restaurant is located in GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The place offers quick service and good quality South Indian dishes at an affordable rate. A lot of visitors have said that the staff is quite friendly and the ambience is soothing. People in Meenambakkam should try this place.

Read Also: Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Best Places To Visit During Office Lunch

The Pasta Land

This restaurant is located in Grand Gallada Mall, GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The service provided by this place is quite good and the food tastes great and the prices are affordable. Visitors say that the place offers the best Italian cuisine in the city and is a must-try for people in the area.

Read Also: Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Best Cake And Pastry Shops To Explore

Salt. Co. 531 - Radisson Blu GRT Hotel

This is the in-house restaurant of Radisson Blu which is located on the GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The ambience is amazing, to say the least with great food. The staff is extremely cordial and  friendly. This is considered one of the best places to have a proper dining experience in the area.

Read Also: Things To Do In Meenambakkam: 5 Best Places To Spend Time With Your Kids

Read Also: Things To Do In Waterford: Here Are The Places To Visit In The Southeastern Irish City

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TAKES 'HALWA JIBE' AT BJP
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CBI LODGES FOUR NEW CASES ON RAJAN
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA