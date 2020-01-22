Things To Do In Meenambakkam: Fine Dining Restaurants To Visit With Family

Meenambakkam is an Indian city that lies in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is located in the south of the city of Chennai and is also the home to Chennai International Airport and the Airport's Authority of India regional office.The name Meenambakkam indicates that it is a settlement near the coast. Check out these dining places for quality family time, as per reviews.

Things to do in Meenambakkam: Fine dine restaurants to dine with family

Hotel Virudhunagar

This dining spot is located on the Old Station road in Meenambakkam, Chennai. Hotel Virudhunagar has a good ambience with good service. The food is quite affordable and is said to taste great too. The restaurant serves great Indian cuisine and is a must-try for people in the area.

ID

The ID restaurant is located in GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The place offers quick service and good quality South Indian dishes at an affordable rate. A lot of visitors have said that the staff is quite friendly and the ambience is soothing. People in Meenambakkam should try this place.

The Pasta Land

This restaurant is located in Grand Gallada Mall, GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The service provided by this place is quite good and the food tastes great and the prices are affordable. Visitors say that the place offers the best Italian cuisine in the city and is a must-try for people in the area.

Salt. Co. 531 - Radisson Blu GRT Hotel

This is the in-house restaurant of Radisson Blu which is located on the GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai. The ambience is amazing, to say the least with great food. The staff is extremely cordial and friendly. This is considered one of the best places to have a proper dining experience in the area.

