'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | February 27: Saransh Follows Ahana's Orders And Lies

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 27 written update

Also Read | Australia Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Squad Updates

The episode starts off with Rudra and Prisha happily cuddling. He tells the child welfare authorities that everything is fine and he wants to go to his room. He carries Prisha with him and heads to his room. He then tells Prisha that he did not like what he did and that it is frustrating. Prisha agrees and tells him it is not fun for her either. Rudra tells her that in order to keep Saransh with them, they will have to act like they are in love and everything is fine. Prisha agrees to do it only for Saransh.

Also Read | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 26: Guneet Calls Off Her Engagement

They go downstairs and inform everyone that Prisha is completely fine. The welfare authorities insist that they speak with Saransh so that he may reveal the truth. They proceed to ask Saransh if everything is alright with him and if people around him are making him feel scared. Saransh denies all and tells them that everyone around loves him and no one troubles him at all. They ask him once again, but Saransh says the same.

Also Read | 'Shubharambh' Written Updates February 26 | Rani Finds A Footprint

A flashback reveals that Ahana spoke to Saransh earlier telling him that she will grant him admission if he lies to the authorities. Rudra then interjects that everyone really does love Saransh and all take good care of him. Meanwhile, Sara and Balraj have a conversation where Sara tells Balraj about Rudra’s fame. She tells Balraj that due to Rudra marrying a single mother, he has become more popular among fans and hence it is best if they don’t throw Prisha out. Balraj then tells the authorities that there has been a misunderstanding and hence everything is fine now.

Also Read | South Africa Women Vs Thailand Women Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Squad Updates

Prisha’s parents insist that the authorities check once again. The authorities leave and take Gopal and Vasu with them, they then inform Prisha’s parents that they will investigate further as a spy. Meanwhile, Bunty comes in the house and informs Rudra to come to his marriage as he had promised him. Balraj hears this conversation and sends the guards to call the child welfare authorities back. They come back and he announces that he will get Bunty’s marriage done in a lavish manner. He informs them that Bunty is Rudra’s best friend and is going to marry Bubbles who is Prisha’s best friend; hence Balraj claims it is his duty to get them married.

Rudra is shocked and asks Balraj what he is doing. Balraj tells him all about the publicity he has earned after marrying Prisha. He tells Rudra that it is his time to make millions now and therefore asks him to just go with the flow. Rudra thinks that this all is just a bad idea.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.