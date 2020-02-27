Australia Women Vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Squad Updates

Australia Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 27. The AU W vs BD W live match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The AU W vs BD W live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming, AU W vs BD W live score and other Women's T20 World Cup match details.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: AU W vs BD W live telecast in India and AU W vs BD W live score

The AU W vs BD W live score telecast in India will be on the Star Sports Network. The AU W vs BD W live match will be broadcasted in both Hindi and English. You can also catch the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming on Hotstar and Jio TV. For AU W vs BD W live score and AU W vs BD W live match updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website. The AU W vs BD W live stream online will be followed by highlights on the pages.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval has something for the bowlers as well as the batswomen. But in the last game, we witnessed a blistering hundred by England's Heather Knight. The venue recorded the highest score of the tournament so far (176/2). Much like yesterday, the game will be a high-scoring one. The team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to deviate between 12-24 degrees Celsius, the humidity is set to be around 42%. It's going to be cloudy in Canberra and there are 10% chances of rain.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women live streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Preview

Australia Women suffered a loss in the Women's T20 World Cup opener at the hands of India Women. But the defending champions were quick in getting back to winning ways as they defeated Sri Lanka women convincingly by 5 wickets. Australia Women would like to secure a win in this Women's T20 World Cup fixture and bolster their chances of making it to the knockouts.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women put up a gallant show against India Women. They managed to restrict India to 140 after a brisk start from Shafali Varma. They put up a spirited performance in the run chase but fell short by 18 runs. Bangladesh Women would be keen to replicate their performances from the last game and win this Women's T20 World Cup fixture.

IMAGE COURTESY: AUSTRALIA WOMEN'S CRICKET TWITTER