Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update January 31, 2020: Prisha Gets Convicted

The episode begins with Rudraksh lawyer asking Yuvraj to give his verdict on the case. Prisha’s lawyer says that his client has accepted the crime hence he would not like to say anything further. Gopal and Vasu ask their lawyer to defend Prisha.

Prisha’s lawyer continues, and Prisha wonders that Yuvraj had promised to get her out of the mess and is instead putting her in trouble. Yuvraj then announces that Prisha will face a death sentence as she had committed a brutal crime and caused paid to the family.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 31st January 2020 written episode update: Prisha gets convicted

The police escort Prisha back to the prison cell. The family realise that Yuvraj is a fraud and he has cheated on Prisha. They both go to confront Yuvraj and scold him for his betrayal.

Gopal then slaps Yuvraj. They ask about Saransh and Yuvraj tells them that he is with their neighbour. He then tells them that Saransh is kidnapped and the guys asked him to convict Prisha if not they would kill him. He shows them a message as proof and tells them to console Prisha and to tell her that he only thought to save the life of Saransh.

Rudraksh meets Prisha and taunts her further that she will die soon. He tells her that she deserved this and she will die mercilessly. He asks the constable to leave rats on her so that she suffers more.

Prisha cries and thinks that she will confess to not doing the crime and confess the whole truth. Ahana comes in and congratulates Balraj and says that Prisha deserved this. They ask her where she was and Ahana reveals that she was in a business meeting and due to the untimely death of Rajeev the business has been suffering a lot, hence she went there to manage things. Balraj thanks her.

Vasu and Gopal meet Prisha in the cell and they tell her that Saransh is kidnapped and Yuvraj did it all to save Saransh. Meanwhile, Balraj has thoughts of giving Rajeev’s place in the company to Ahana. He tells her and promises that he will get the papers ready. She thanks him for his trust and promises that she won’t let him down.

Meanwhile, Saransh comes with Yuvraj to the cell and Prisha is delighted to see him. Prisha asks him if he was troubled, Saransh says that he wasn’t troubled as Yuvraj took care of the matter and saved him from the goons.

