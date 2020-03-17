'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 16 | Written Update: Niketan Learns The Truth

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

The episode starts off with Prisha and Rudra having a cute competition. The two try to finish a tub of ice cream before time. Saransh insists that they both are winners for him and later asks to sleep with them for the night. Rudra too says that he will stay in the room. Prisha agrees and warns him to not push her down. Rudra says that he will sleep on his sofa so there is nothing to worry about.

However, in the middle of the night, Rudra begins to feel cold due to the temperature of the AC. He wakes up and looks for the remote but is unable to find one. He later looks for his blanket to cover himself but still does not find his blanket. Prisha watches all this and allows him to sleep on her bed but Rudra refuses to do so. Irritated by all of this, Rudra decides to cover himself in pillows and go to sleep.

Morning arrives and Prisha is caught in a dilemma as the tap in her washroom is broken. She calls for Saransh and tells him to look for help, Saransh gets Rudra and leaves. Rudra insists that he will help her to fix as she is going about it the wrong way. Prisha allows him and Rudra manages to fix the tap with a spanner. She thanks him and they share a moment.

Meanwhile, Ahana’s dad Niketan makes his entry and surprises both Mishika and Ahana. He gifts them both a diamond necklace and asks for forgiveness for not being able to attend the wedding. Ahana hugs him and they seem very happy. Mishika and Ahana tell Niketan all about how Rudra did not marry Mishika and got married to Prisha instead. They tell him that Prisha has killed Rajeev and taken away the happiness in the family.

On the other hand, Saransh notices that the tap is now completely fixed. He assumes Prisha did it and is amazed by this. Prisha decides to tell him what really happened when Rudra messages her to not let him know the truth. Rudra texts Prisha to not break Saransh’s heart as because of her, he believes he does not need a dad. Prisha agrees but soon finds out Rudra has some difficulty in speaking due to the cold temperature at night.

