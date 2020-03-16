The Debate
Karishma Tanna Looks Stunning In These Shimmery Outfits, Check Them Out

Television News

Karishma Tanna can be evidently seen flaunting her fashion prowess through her Instagram posts. Know the best Karishma Tanna looks in shimmery outfits below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Karish Tanna has evidently managed to keep the audience entertained with her performance in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides being a well-known television and film actor, Karishma Tanna is also known for her outstanding fashion sense amidst her fans. The actor can be seen sporting some of the most stylized outfits on her Instagram where she enjoys a massive following of 4 million.

Be it ethnic, casual or formal, Karishma Tanna can evidently pull off some of the best fashionable outfits. But, one standout theme in her wardrobe collection is of shimmery outfits. Karishma Tanna's photos sporting shimmery outfits are often seen on her Instagram which is reportedly loved by her fans. Check out some of the best Karishma Tanna's shimmery outfits below - 

Karishma Tanna's shimmery outfits

Karishma Tanna recently set the internet ablaze when she posted photos of her sporting a shimmery blue outfit. Karishma sported a blazer dress with a plunging neckline coupled with long blue boots. Check out her blue shimmery outfit below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma Tanna has also sported shimmery outfits on the ethnic side with grace and beauty. Recently, the actor sported a dark green Lehenga which featured shimmery embroidery work. She accessorised herself with matching earrings and necklace which evidently complimented her look furthermore. Check it out below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karishma evidently flaunted her fashion prowess when she sported a shimmery red minidress. Karishma Tanna coupled her minidress look with open hair which was reportedly loved by her fans as they left sweet messages and compliments for her. Check it out below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

