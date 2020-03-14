Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Updates For March 13:Family Blames Preesha For Nightclub Episode

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a popular show that airs on Star Plus. The show features actors Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. Yeh Hai Chahatein is directed by Neeraj Baliyan and Rishi Tyagi. The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm.

Yeh Hai Chahatein written updates for March 13

The March 13 episode began with the family blaming and slamming Preesha. Preesha tried her best to prove that she was innocent but, nobody believed her. In fact, her own parents were not able to defend her anymore due to the situation. Preesha tried to convince Sharda but even she was not ready to her her and Rudraksha was also disappointed.

GPS got angry on Yuvraj and asked him to leave the place right away. On the other hand, the parents of Preesha were heartbroken with the entire incident and the way people were behaving with their daughter and the kind of language they were using for her. Preesha tried to make them understand that Rudraksha was not as bad as he looks. Preesha said that he took care of Saransh in a good way and not only that he even acted like a kid to make Saransh happy.

Rudraksh started showing his colours to Preesha. She told her to not pretend to be innocent in front of him as he has already seen her real face. He said that he took her to a nightclub where the girls were dancing and some boys were throwing money on them. Rudraksh added that it was a perfect place for girls like Preesha. He also added that whatever she was doing secretly, she can do that all openly now. Preesha said that she felt uncomfortable in that space and only wanted to go away from there but Rudraksh threw her on the floor.

