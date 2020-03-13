Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Updates March 12: Yuvraj Gets Caught By Ahana

Yeh Hai Chahatein written updates for March 12 episode are here. In the last episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, fans see that Preesha gets the family necklace from her mother-in-law. Read on to know more about what happens in Yeh Hai Chahatein March 12 episode:

In the 62nd episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, fans see that Yuvraj comes and meets Preesha. He blames her for losing his career and Preesha tells him that it is all a show. Yuvraj tells her that he will get her out of this trouble. Yuvraj then thinks to himself that he has to take something from here, and decides to take the family necklace.

Balraj gets furious at his wife for her actions. Ahana tries to make him angrier. Yuvraj hugs Preesha and this is when the whole family walks in on them. Ahana says that he was all around Preesha and blames them for having an affair. She says that they should have come a bit late just to see more of them.

Ahana calls Yuraj close and starts to interrogate him. She then further insults him and reveals that she has seen him somewhere. They realise that it is Yuvraj, her ex-lover. They pull out the fake moustache from his face. Balraj slaps Yuraj and gets more violent. He also tells Preesha to stay away from this or else he will forget that she is a woman.

Preesha's parents come and start to shout at Balraj for his behaviour. They get shocked after noticing that Yuvraj is present there. Ahana then says that Preesha has helped him to come to the wedding party. Ahana notices that Yuvraj is scared and says that he has taken the necklace. She asks him to empty his pockets and they recover the family necklace.

