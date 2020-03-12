Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Updates March 11: Preesha Apologises To Rudraksh

Yeh Hai Chahatein written updates for March 11 episode are here. In the last episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Preesha and Saaransh notice that Rudraksh is lying drunk in a pile of garbage, and they have a tough time to control him. Read more to know about what happens in Yeh Hai Chahatein March 11 episode:

In the 61st episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rudraksh is hungover from his previous drinking session. Preesha shouts in his ears to see if he is okay. He asks her to give him his phone back and Preesha reveals that she does not have it. Rudraksh is not fine, so she decides to go and grab his phone for him. Bubbles and Bunty's wedding rituals are still in the process.

Sharda finds Preesha in a room and opens up to her about what she has been feeling all this while. Sharda tells her that she has always been there for her, has stood beside her in tough times. This is something only a daughter or a daughter in law would do. For this, Sharda gives Preesha their family necklace. Ahana sees all this happening and is furious at Preesha. She is jealous of Preesha, and drinks a whole glass of alcohol.

Neesh is trying to console Ahana, who is also a daughter in law of Sharda but never received a thing from Sharda. She fills another glass as she tells Neesh about her desire to kill Preesha. Neesh is successful in convincing Ahana that she has to get her mess together.

On the other hand, the whole family is enjoying the wedding of Bubbles and Bunty. Preesha then sits next to Rudraksh, who is busy keeping a straight face. She has a whole conversation with him just to realise that Rudraksh is sleeping with the shades on, so no one will know that he is asleep. Chotu then wakes him up and Preesha apologises to Rudraksh. The two then share a cute moment together. Ahana then goes on to tell her father-in-law about the family necklace.

