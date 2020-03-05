'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 4 Written Update: Prisha And Rudra Share A Moment

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19, 2019. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 4 Written Update

The episode starts with Ahana thinking where her plan went wrong. She tries hard to search for the handcuffs but is unable to understand where it went. Later, Prisha asks Saransh to tell her honestly how he got into trouble. Saransh tells her that it was Ahana who got him into trouble. Prisha tells him that he is brave and she appreciated his presence of mind after knowing that Saransh freed himself after hiding one set of keys with himself. Prisha then sent Saransh with Vasu and Gopal.

Prisha confronts Ahana and scolds her for ill-treating Saransh. Ahana tells her that she did not do anything wrong as she is merely taking revenge for her husband’s death. Prisha tells her that she did not kill her husband, and if Ahana thinks that she did, she should target her and not her son. Prisha tells her that she loves Saransh very much and cannot lose him.

Meanwhile, Bunty and Bubbles hang out in Prisha’s room while Bubbles shows her Mehendi to Bunty. Rudra comes in and tells them to avoid getting married. Hurt by this statement, Bubbles walks away in pain, and Bunty gets furious on Rudra. Rudra explains that marriages ruin life and therefore he is only protecting him and nothing else. Prisha walks in to hear them talking and argues with Rudra as Saransh watches and thinks of a way to stop them.

Saransh thinks of a plan and gets his handcuffs. He cuffs both Prisha and Rudra together and tells them that he will not hand over the keys to them. Prisha and Rudra continue their efforts to ask him for the key but he does not listen.

Saransh runs away with the keys while Rudra and Prisha manage to hide the handcuffs and go down to enjoy the celebrations. They have several moments together. Later, Rudra insists he has to visit the washroom.

They go to the washroom while Prisha is disgusted with Rudra she still manages to distract herself. Somehow they get in together and the shower gets accidentally turned on. They both get drenched and look at each other, sharing a moment.

Prisha and Rudra laugh and smile at each other while Saransh enters the scene and expresses how happy he is to see them both happy. All the three play with water and Prisha notices that Saransh has the key, she takes it and frees herself and Rudra.

