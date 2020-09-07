'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 7: Aman & Roshni Find Ways To Kill Jin

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, viewers saw a fight between Chunmun and Roshni. Roshni tries to understand why Chunmun is upset with her and the family and Chunmun explains that the reason she is angry with them is because of her family’s behaviour towards her. Read ahead to know what happened next in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 7 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 5: Aman fights the Spider Jinn

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 7 episode starts with the continuation of the fight between Chunmun (the spider Jin) and Roshni. Viewers see Roshni threaten Chunmun but Aman cautions her and explains that they must know her strengths and weaknesses before they fight her. Chunmun also has Roshni’s mother trapped.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for Sept 4: Aman tries to find Kaala Jin's name

Aman and Roshni then proceed to inquire about Chunmun from Rehan. Instead of helping Roshni out, Rehan gets angry with Shayari and mentions that all the troubles in their house have been put on them because of Shayari. Viewers then see Aman and Roshni getting agitated over their fight. Aman then asks Rehan and Shayari to stop fighting and help them out instead. Aman also asks them to apologise to each other.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 3: Roshni and Aman name their child

Meanwhile, Shayari mentions that she really can’t help them much but she can send her master to Chunmun and try to help them out. She also mentions that Jin’s heart is always fragile and if they try to attack her there with a special knife, they might be able to kill Jin.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 2: Aman saves Roshni and his baby

Viewers then see all the family members trying to help Roshni and Aman. This is when Shayari mentions that she will make an attempt to confuse Jin. A little while later, Chunmun comes back into the house and gets confused as she can’t understand what Aman is holding. While she is talking, the scene switches back to Rehan and Shayari. Rehan tells Shayari that he will go meet Natasha as she might be able to help them out but Shayari objects as Natasha was Rehan’s first love.

Rehan then proceeds to meet Natasha and tries to be as romantic as possible with her in hope that she reveals Kaala Jin’s name. Shayari misinterprets his move. Meanwhile, back in the house, Aman tries to open a box that could help him kill Chunmun and Armaan helps him out.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.