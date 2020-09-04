'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Sept 4: Aman Tries To Find Kaala Jin's Name

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Aman and his family stand up to Kaala Jin. Kaala Jin in response asks Aman and the family to decipher its name and if they are successful, Kaala Jin promises them that it will leave them alone. Roshni and Aman and also name their child Armaan. Let's take a look at what happened in the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 4 episode

In Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, Aman tries to decipher Kaala Jinn's name. Kaala Jin had left three magical lamps and mentioned that the lamps would help Aman and the family find out its name. Aman looks into the first lamp but he is not able to open it and gets upset. Dadi mentions that Aman must keep an eye on the lamp.

Shayari and Rehan also try to help Aman. Meanwhile, Aman, Roshni and Armaan go inside the bedroom with the first lamp. Aman and Roshni have a discussion where Aman mentions that he feels Kaala Jin is just playing games with them. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 4 episode changes its tone at this point when Roshni realises that their baby Armaan is lost and starts panicking.

At the same time, Aman and Roshni hear some sound coming from the lamp and start walking towards it. They begin to understand that the voice they hear is of an old woman and she also has Armaan in her hands. Roshni and Aman ask her who she is and the old woman responds by mentioning she is Chulbul and that she knows the couple very well.

Chulbul mentions that she will help the family out but they need to feed her as she is very hungry. On the other hand, fans see Shayari and Rehan trying to follow some clues and their attempts are fruitful as they get a lead. They both follow the clues and end up in a cave where they find Kaala Jin's brother. The episode ends in yet another cliff hanger as when Dadi and Aman return, the old lady gone.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

