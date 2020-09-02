'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 2: Aman Saves Roshni And His Baby

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka on September 1, viewers saw Roshini's attempt to get in touch with Aman. Roshni and her baby are stuck in some cave and Roshini is desperately trying to get a hold of Aman. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode of September 1:

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

In the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans can see Roshni trying harder to communicate with Aman. The scene then showcases Aman and his family seated in the living room when they hear strange noises coming from the pool. When the family proceeds to the pool, they see a reflection of a cave in the pool. Dadi and Aman both realise that Roshni is stuck inside an icy cave near The Ayana Mountain.

In the next bit of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 2 episode, viewers see Aman trying to reach the cave with the help of Tabizi, who gives him a magical door. But Aman is unable to cross the door as his magic isn't strong enough. When Aman does cross the door, he tries to saves his wife Roshni and their baby.

But another twist is thrown in the show as Roshini is under thick ice. When Aman touches her, the ice fades away and Roshni comes back to life. Fans also witnessed an epic battle between Aman and the Kaala Jinn. In the end, Roshni, Aman and their baby head home and all the family members embrace the child and welcome Roshni back. They are all happy that Roshni is back and proceed to celebrate their arrival and reunion.

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 2 episode also showcases a mystical girl who goes to meet the Kaala Jinn. The episode gives viewers a hint that something new is coming and they can soon expect to see new twists in the show. The ending also reveals that new troubles are brewing for the couple.

