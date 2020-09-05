'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 5: Aman Fights The Spider Jinn

The September 05 episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with Roshni discussing Chunmun Tai's secret with Aman. Roshni tells Aman that Chunmu Tai is abnormal and is constantly doing things that are suspicious. Aman then decides to investigate Roshni's accusations.

While Roshni and Aman are talking to each other, Shayari is planning to free the brother of kaala Jinn. However, Rehaan is opposed to the plan and tells Shayari that trying to free kaala Jinn's brother would be too dangerous. Shayari tells Rehaan that they have to save the Jinn for the sake of Roshni and Aman. But Rehaan is still against the plan and does not want to do anything reckless.

Rehaan then tries to pull Shayari away but accidentally causes the Jinn's bottle to fall down. Shayari used her powers to open the lid of the bottle, freeing the Jinn. As soon as the Jinn gets out of the bottle, Shayari tells him that he has to help her as she helped him get out of his prison. The Jinn agrees to help Shayari and prepares to use his powers. However, he is killed from behind by Natasha, who is now working for the Kaala Jinn.

Meanwhile, Sara is getting ready for her exam when her hand starts itching. Suddenly, she is slammed into a wall and tied up with magical spider webs. Before Sara can get hurt, Aman comes into the room and attacks the Spider Jinn. At the same time, Natasha is attacking Rehaan and is trying to kill him. Shayari comes up with a plan to trap Natasha in a bottle.

Aman finally confronts the Spider Jinn and realizes that she is actually Chunmun. The Spider Jinn mocks Aman and tells him that he cannot do anything to her even if he knows her real identity. Meanwhile, Rehaan tries to capture Natasha in a bottle but she vanishes before she can be trapped. At the same time, the Spider Jinn snatches the book of Ilm-E-Jinn to prevent Aman from finding out her weakness.

However, Aman deduces that the Spider Jinn in actually blind and instead relies on a sharper sixth sense. Sara is still trapped in the web and is unable to even call for help. Meanwhile, Roshni meets up with Chunmun, unaware that she is actually the Spider Jinn.

