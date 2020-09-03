'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 3: Roshni And Aman Name Their Child

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, viewers saw Aman save Roshni and his child from a cave. They also saw an epic battle between Kaala Jin and Aman, where Aman stood victorious. But the last episode ended on a cliff hanger when a mysterious girl went to meet Kaala Jin. Read ahead to know what happened in the recent episode.

In the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, fans see Roshni, Aman and the family celebrating Roshni and the baby's return to the house. When suddenly the family members in the house experience an earthquake. Everyone evacuates the house and comes out in the garden. Kaala Jin also shows up to cause more havoc in the house. This is when the family members try to know the reason behind Kaala Jin's anger towards the family.

It is then revealed that Aman's father had made a deal with Kaala Jin which he couldn't keep and thus Kaala Jin tries to harm the family. Aman tries to tell Kaala Jin that he is ready to settle his father's debt. This is when Roshni also mentions that she too can help settle the debt.

Kaala Jin then gives them a task to try and find out its name. Jin places three lamps in front of them that represent three problems. If Aman can solve the problems, he can then decipher Kaala Jin's name. All the family members have a discussion and the conclusion is that they will have to carry the task out. Kaala Jin says it will return tomorrow and then Aman will have to face the given challenge. It is unclear why Kaala Jin leaves.

Roshni and Aman name their child

After Kaala Jin leaves, Roshni suggests that they shouldn't waste this day and be sad. Roshni explains to the family that they should be happy today and suggests that they name their child. Everyone in the house is happy and Aman's face lights up. After a while of discussion, they finally decide a name for the child - Armaan. Everyone loves the name and continue to bless the child.

The episode ends on another cliffhanger as after the naming ceremony, Aman runs into a magical device and tries to decipher what it is. Now fans will have to see the new episode to see what will happen next.

Promo Pic Credit: Seema Azmi's Instagram

