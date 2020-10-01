'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 1: Aman And Jhumroo's Fight

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Aman adopt Jhumroo as his own kid despite Roshni's warning. Finally, Jhumroo revealed his true colours in front of the family. As only a family member could harm Kaala Jinn i.e. baby Armaan, Jhumroo now had to power to kill baby Armaan and become the next Kaala Jinn. Shayari and Rehaan also found out that Jhumroo was not a kid and was almost 100 years old. Read ahead to know what takes place in the recent episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka October 1.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with Jhumroo elaborating on how powerful he is. He mentions that he is the Red Jinn and also managed to fool everyone in the family. Jhumroo also adds that now Aman has adopted him, there is nothing anybody can do and he will become the next Kaala Jinn. Jhumroo then regains his original form and takes a hold of baby Armaan. He then decides to play games with the family and mentions he is going to have fun killing baby Armaan and disappears.

The family then tries to look for both of them. Meanwhile, Tazeebi notices that there is fire rain that has started on Jamuni hills. She mentions to the family that the process to choose the next Kaala Jinn has started. Curious about the whole thing, the family proceeds to go to the hills and even Jhumroo notices the fire. Jhumroo, Armaan, Roshni and Aman all meet at the hill and Jhumroo kills baby Armaan in front of Roshni and Aman. A crown then raises from the fire and makes its way over to Jhumroo's head. But he realises something is wrong when his body doesn't change colour from red to black.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

This is when Aman and Roshni start smiling. They mention to Jhumroo that he may be smart but they had already figured out his evil plan with the help of Shayari and Rehaan. Aman then takes a sword and kills Jhumroo. In the last scene, fans see that Jhumroo has been injured. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Sharma's Instagram

