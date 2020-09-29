'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 29: Jhumroo Troubles Family

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Jhumroo showcase his real intentions. Even though Jhumroo acted innocent in front of the family members, fans got to know that Jhumroo wanted to become the next Kaala Jinn and also wanted to kill baby Armaan. Only Rehaan in the family doubted Jhumroo's intention. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka begins with a shot of Roshni and Aman talking. Roshni mentions to Aman that she doesn't want to keep Armaan wrapped in the magical towel as she thinks its causing harm to their baby. Aman agrees and mentions to Roshni that he will prepare a bath for baby Armaan and rid him of the magic towel as well. As soon as Jhumroo gets a hint of this, he proceeds to go near the bathroom and perform magic on the water. When Aman gets to the bathroom, he notices that Jhumroo is performing dark magic.

Aman walks back to Roshni and says that he thinks all the wrongdoings that they blamed on baby Armaan could actually be due to Jhumroo's black magic. Meanwhile, Rehaan and Shayari are still trying to find Jhumroo's parents and house. Rehaan and Shayari get to where Jhumroo's house is and proceed to go towards it. The scene then shifts back to the house where Aman mentions to Jhumroo that as soon as Rehaan and Shayari find his house, he will go back to where he came from. This makes Jhumroo very angry.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' latest episode

Fans then see Shayari and Rehaan walking into Jhumroo's house and as soon as they enter the place, a huge blast occurs and the house gets destroyed. Jhumroo destroys his own house to make sure that he does not need to leave the family. In the last scene, Aman mentions to Jhumroo that they will find his parents no matter what. The episode ends here.

