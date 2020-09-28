Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For September 28: Jhumroo Wants To Become Kaala Jinn

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans got to see Jhumroo become a family member. Aman and Roshni offered a room to Jhumroo and he seemed very grateful. Though Rehaan had his own doubts about the kid, Shayari thought Jhumroo was adorable as well. In the last scene, fans saw a lot of wild animals come out to pay their respects to baby Armaan as he would be the next Kaala Jinn. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode starts with the family being greeted with the sight of wild animals. The wild animals somehow seem like they are challenging the family. Meanwhile, the camera pans over to Jhumroo who goes over to baby Armaan and mentions that Armaan need not worry. Suddenly, fans see Jhumroo's facial expression change and Jhumroo mentions to Armaan that he wants to be the next Kaala Jinn. He also mentions that he will make sure the family starts hating Armaan.

When Roshni and Aman get back to their room, they see a cloud of black smoke coming out from the room. They try to enter the room but aren't able to. After a while, Roshni breaks open the door and sees Jhumroo passed out on the floor and baby Armaan's eyes open. The family then starts getting concerned that baby Armaan seems to be turning evil. Rehaan mentions again that before Jhumroo's entry, none of this had happened. The family then tries to find out ways to get rid of baby Armaan's evil side.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

In the night, Jhumroo leaves his room and comes to see baby Armaan. As soon as he picks baby Armaan, Roshni wakes up and sees them both. Roshni then mentions that she will try putting both the kids to sleep. In the last scene of the episode, fans see that Shayari and Rehaan are trying to find out who Jhumroo's parents are. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Sharma's Instagram

