'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 30: Jhumroo Reveals His True Colours

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni realise that Jhumroo might be dangerous but Aman seemed to have a soft corner for the kid. Roshni's doubts made Jhumroo very angry and he took a decision to play out his next moves fast. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with a conversation between Aman and Roshni. Aman mentions to Roshini that he wants to legally adopt Jhumroo as his own kid. Roshni says she has her doubts about the whole thing. Aman says that he thinks there is nothing wrong with Jhumroo but their own kid Armaan is evil. Jhumroo listens to their conversation and thinks to himself that he needs to make sure that Aman actually adopts him.

He then gets a hold of Roshni's phone and makes a phone call. Meanwhile, Rehaan and Shayari enter the destroyed house and stumble upon a picture. The couple then tries to clean the picture. Back in the house, a few people from the orphanage arrive and mention that Roshni called them about an orphan child. Aman gets angry and mentions to the orphanage officials that he will soon get the documents ready so that he can legally adopt Jhumroo and they don't need to take him away.

The scene then shifts back to Rehaan and Shayari who finally are able to clean the picture and see Jhumroo in the frame with his family. The couple also discovers a date behind the picture - 1921. Shayari gets shocked as this means that Jhumroo is not a kid. Back in the house, Tabeezi comes to Roshni and mentions that baby Armaan is the most powerful Jinn of all time and nobody but a family member can kill him. Roshni gets shocked to hear this and runs to Aman but sees that Aman has already signed the adoption papers.

At the end of the episode, fans see Jhumroo reveal his true colours. He mentions that all he wants to do now is kill baby Armaan and become the next Kaala Jinn. He also adds that he will kill baby Armaan with ease as Roshni and Aman's magic won't work on him. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh Chuhan's Instagram

