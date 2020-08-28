'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Aug 28: Roshni To Give Birth Soon

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series that airs on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is a popular supernatural love story that airs on Star Plus. Here is the latest update from the show for the August 28 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Aug 28 episode

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode starts with Rehaan informing Aman that he was not successful to bring the ring. Meanwhile, Rubina sees a broken egg and understands that Roshni and Aman's baby would be born today. Rehaan tells Aman that Shayari sold off the ring, but Aman asks what did Rehaan do that Shayari took such a step? Rehaan does not reply. Mahira overhears their conversation and gets hurt. Rubina then tells Aman that the baby will come into the world today only. She tells that within 12 hours the baby will be born.

Just then Roshni could be heard screaming in pain while she is inside the circle of fire. Aman tries to do some magic to soothe her but it doesn't work. Rubina says that now only the ring can help them. Mahira comes and gives them the ring and tells that she will explain later about how she got it. Aman enters the fire ring and makes Roshni wear the ring & immediately the fire ring disappears. Meanwhile, Aman asks Rehaan to apologise to Shayari for scolding her about the ring unnecessarily.

Rubina tells Aman and Roshni that they need to hide the baby from Kaala Jinn and so they should under her shadow. Rubina says that they have a specific amount of time to hide Roshni under the cloud so that Kaala Jinn doesn't come to know about this. Tabeezi says that they will deliver the baby safely here and then send Roshni into the clouds. Only Roshni's shadow will be here so Jinn won't know about the baby. Aman and Rehaan both use their powers to send Roshni in a magical cloud.

However, they lose the chance to send the baby into clouds and the time is up as well. Roshni and Aman argue about whose fault it is that the Jinn would now take the baby with him. Aman scolds Roshni saying that she did the same mistake as his father, so she deserves only hatred from him now, just like his father. On the other hand, Rehaan confronts Shayari saying that he knows that she is not an innocent girl but a jinn shikari.

