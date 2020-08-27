'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For August 27: Aman Brings Roshni Home

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series that airs on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is a popular supernatural love story that airs on Star Plus. Here is the latest update from the show for the August 27 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Aug 27 episode

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode starts with Aman bringing Roshni inside his home for the safety of the baby. He tells her that they would stay in the same house only for the sake of the baby, but like strangers. He tells the same to the family members as well. On the other hand, Rehaan gets injured while saving Shayari and gets hugely injured. However, she takes out the arrow from Rehaan's body before his soul returns back to the bottle.

Meanwhile, at home, Roshni gets up for water at night when Aman does magic and gives her a glass of water in the air. Aman does a trick again and covers her up with the blanket so that she can sleep. On the other hand, Rehaan comes back to sense and finds Shayari sitting beside him. He asks why she didn't leave. She said she waited as he is hurt and she doesn't have a driving license.

Rehaan understands that she is bluffing and she indeed wait to ensure his safety. Rehaan then gets a call from Aman. Aman finds Mahira unconscious and floating in the air at his house. Rubina tells Aman that she is under Jinn hunter hypnotism. While Roshni finds herself trapped inside a circle made of fire and feels uncomfortable because of it. Rubina tells her that she will feel like this for a long time as she is carrying Jinn's child, she tells that and her pain can increase with time as well.

Roshni gets fever amidst all this and Aman has to come to her aid and do something to cool down her fever. Roshni tells Aman that when she made a pact with Jinn, she didn't know about the feeling of being a mother, so now she feels guilty for her decision. Rehaan meanwhile asks Shayari for her engagement ring, but Shayari says that she can't give it to him. Rehaan kicks her out of the house for being so careless about things.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the show

