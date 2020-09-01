'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 1: Roshni Tries To Connect With Aman

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw the birth of Aman and Roshni's child and also witnessed a battle between Aman and Kaala Jinn. But the August 31st episode ended on a sad note as Aman lost track of the whereabouts of his baby and wife Roshini. Read ahead to know what takes place next in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka September 1 episode

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka September 1 episode kicks off with a scene that showcases Aman sleeping. After Aman wakes up, he suddenly remembers all the incidents that took place the day before. The scene then pans over to Aman meeting up with his family members. Aman then tries to talk about the incidents that took place and looks very sad. All the family members then try to console Aman but Aman ends up fighting with Shayari. Shayari then tries to make Aman understand that she is only trying to help him out. But Aman insists that Shayari leave the house due to her prior history with the family. In the last shot, viewers see Aman's family members chime in and mention that Shayari must stay and that Aman must not get so angry with her.

Then the show pans out to Roshni and her baby, who are in a mystical place but they seem fine. Another day passes, Aman wakes up again and he feels like Roshni and his baby are trying to reach out to him. After a few minutes, he sees a vision of roses and ice cubes in his bedroom and realises that Roshni is truly trying to communicate with him. He then asks his family to come into his room to witness the same but they are not able to see the roses and the ice cubes. Rehan then tries to convince Aman that Roshni is gone and that Aman must give up but fails to truly convince him.



Things get more interesting in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode when Roshni tries to connect with Aman. Aman feels that Roshni is near him but as he unable see her, it gets difficult for Aman to really connect with her. After a while, Roshni tries to manipulate the lights in Aman's room with the use of her powers and Aman finally realises that it is Roshni who is trying to communicate with him.

In the final scene of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, viewers see Aman asking Roshni to prove that she is trying to connect with him and Roshni manipulates the lights again by switching them on and off. Aman then gets happy as he realises there is hope to find Roshni again. The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode thus ends on a happy note.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikramsigh Chuhan's Instagram

