'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 12: Roshni & Aman Fight Each Other

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, viewers got to see the Shadow Jinn playing games with the family members and causing havoc in the house. Fans also got to see that Roshni had finally realised that Aman was under Shadow Jin's control. Roshni also understood that Mahira was somehow involved with the Shadow Jin. Read ahead to know what took place in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for September 12

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode started off with a fight between Roshni and Aman. In the last episode, Aman had thrown baby Armaan into the air which had made Roshni quite angry. Aman, under the influence of the Shadow Jin, taunts Roshni to fight him but she refuses and mentions that her love will win. Finally, Aman challenges Roshni to a duel in the evening and she accepts.

Meanwhile, Rubina finds ways to help Roshni win the fight. As Roshni leaves the room, Shadow Jinn appears in front of her and asks her to accept her defeat now. The Shadow Jin mentions that she should join hands with him and that in turn, it won't make life difficult for her or anyone. Roshni mentions that she would never join hands with him and that evil always gets defeated in the end. The Shadow Jin then confronts Roshni about her belief and she responds by mentioning that she has all her faith in God.

A little later in the episode fans see Rehaan and Shayari try to help Roshni out. They follow the instructions given to them by Rubina and fetch a parrot from the market that will somehow help Roshni in the fight. When they get back, Roshni and Aman have already started their fight.

Roshni explains to Aman that he must not use his powers against her and even though Aman is in control of the Shadow Jinn, he agrees. When Roshni and Aman start to fight, Roshni uses her magical powers which stuns Aman and makes him angry. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Aman then proceeds to hurt baby Armaan.

