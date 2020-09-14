'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 14: Shadow Jinn Gets Defeated

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans got to see the start of a fight between Aman and Roshni. As the Shadow Jinn was in control of Aman, Aman tries his best to harm Roshni and baby Armaan. Fans also saw Rehan and Shayari's efforts to help Roshni defeat Aman. Read ahead to know what took place in today's episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update September 12: Roshni & Aman fight each other

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

In the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, the show kicks off with the continuation of the fight scene of the couple. When the fight is almost ending, Roshni has successfully put chains around Aman and restrained him. When Roshni frees Aman, the Shadow Jinn informs Roshni that Aman will kill them but Roshni has faith in her love and believes that Aman won't harm her or their baby.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 11: Jinn causes panic in the house

As soon as Aman gets free, he gets hold of baby Armaan and tries to harm him. But the baby smiles at him and Aman gets influenced and decides to not harm his own son. As soon as Aman regains control over himself, other family members also start gaining their control back and the Shadow Jinn starts getting very weak. When everyone gains control over themselves they celebrate and Roshni mentions that love always wins in the end.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 10: The Shadow Jin enters the house

The Shadow Jinn tells them the second letter of the Kaala Jinns name 'La' and disappears. The family have a discussion over the third Jinn and mentions that maybe the Kaala Jinn won't leave them alone even if they know his name. At the same time, the Kaala Jinn appears in front of them and cuts a deal with them. The Kaala Jinn mentions if they can tell him its name now, they won't have to fight the third Jinn. The family mentions they will fight the third Jinn as well.

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for September 9: Aman, Roshni defeat the Spider Jin

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for September 14

Meanwhile, Shayari and Rehaan try to help Roshni and Aman out and reach a cave with the help of a parrot. They try to read the name that's written on the wall but fail to do so. This is when Rehan uses his magic and as Shayari goes to read the name, Natasha attacks her and reads the name instead. The name 'Zalala' shown and then an earthquake takes place. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.