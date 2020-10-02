'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update Oct 2: Everyone Tries To Protect Armaan

In Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update the entire family notices a black crown descending on the earth and try to protect Armaan from it. Do they succeed in protecting Armaan? Read on to know.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Oct 2 episode

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode begins with Aman apologizing to Armaan for forgetting that along with the jinn’s blood, Armaan has Ayana’s blood running through his veins too. He tells Armaan that even if the jinn’s blood makes him commit mistakes, Ayana’s blood will stop him from doing so. Just then Roshni notices a fire rain and tells Aman to stop fooling around. But Aman, tells her that he is not the one doing it. Roshni then realizes that he is the black jinn’s crown and is now descending on earth. They rush home and close all the doors and windows.

To protect Armaan, Tabeezi creates a protective circle around him. The family members come together and perform magic. Just then the rain stops and Aman asks them what does that mean. Tabeezi informs him that according to the book of the jinn, the crown will descend when the rain stops. Aman tells Roshni to protect Armaan while he fights with the monsters.

During the fight, Roshni notices that Aman is hurt and rushes towards him. She tells him that she feels someone is tricking them and they both rush out of the house holding Armaan. Roshni expresses her grief as she tells him that it would be good if they weren't involved in this. She thinks about her son Baby Rooh.

After they return home, Aman notices the crown once again and tries to attack it. Roshni hears a baby’s cry and finds her son Baby Rooh. Everyone rejoices at the return of Baby Rooh. Tabeezi adds that the crown will be on Baby Rooh forever.

While Roshni is alone on the terrace, Aman reaches there. She asks about the children and Aman tells her that they are safe with Rehaan and Shayari. He tells her that he wishes to spend some quality time with her. They both end up spending a good romantic time on the terrace.

