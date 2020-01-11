'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 10, 2020: Parveen Makes A Magic Potion

The January 10, 2020 episode of Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka starts with Parveen coming out of the grave and entering the house. She pushes Soha and says that if you want to stay alive, do as I say. Cut to- the morning when Roshni wakes up and finds Aman sleeping. She lifts a chair with her magic and blocks the sun from falling on Aman's face.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update January 10, 2020

Roshni is busy talking to herself when Aman asks her to keep her mouth shut so he could sleep, to this Roshni says it's not fair to be pretending to be asleep. Aman wakes up and tells her he has another way of shutting her up and starts coming closer to her. The chair falls and Roshni escapes from Aman, but he gets up from the bed and stops her again, trying to get closer to her. Just then, Mr.Chotu enters their bedroom from the window, disturbing them.

Mr Chotu then asks Roshni about the favourite breakfast she had promised to make for him. Roshni then takes him to the kitchen and starts preparing breakfast with Aman. Meanwhile, Aman is hesitant in telling Roshni that he wants to spend some quality time together. The couple tries to come closer to each other again, but eventually, Mr Chotu stops them again.

On the other hand, everyone gathered at the dining table for breakfast and Roshni and Aman serve them fresh doughnuts. Dadi complains that it is because of them that she cannot maintain her figure and concentrate on her diet. While the rest enjoy their breakfast, Roshni and Aman make eye contact. They sneak from everybody and Roshni starts teasing him about the thing he was hesitant in saying. He tells her that he wants to share some quality time with her and they decide to spend some time that night.

Parveen who had been glaring them all the time decides to not let them come close. She prepares a magic potion and throws it on Roshni who has been sleeping. She wakes up and texts Aman about their plans for the evening. The episode ends with them happily texting each other unaware about what Parveen has in store for them.

