Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 18: Kabir Brings Roshni Back To Life

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series that airs on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is written by Mrinal Jha. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni. Here is the latest update for December 18 from the show.

Written update for December 18, 2019

The episode starts with Dadi asking Kabir to come home as soon as possible. On the other side, Parveen and Baby are worried as Aman is seriously injured by the sword and is bleeding so much. She says his wound won’t heal on own. Later, Dadi removes the sword and Parveen thinks to heal him by her powers. She did as per her whims and Aman comes back in senses and smiles to think maybe he doesn’t have to live this life of punishment without Roshni.

Parveen uses her powers and cured Aman. Parveen knows in her mind that it is none other than Kabir who did this attack on Aman. Aman gets up and starts to walk. Everyone asked him not to go anywhere as his life is in danger. He says he is not afraid of his life anymore. Later, Kabir comes with a girl in his arms. Aman notices the girl and Kabir. Kabir says that he was returning to home and do not know when and how this girl came in front of his car? He moves away and Aman gets shocked after seeing that it was Roshni.

Later, Aman comes and sits beside her as he couldn’t believe that Roshni is there. Kabir remembered asking for a favour from the red moon and brings Roshni back to life so that he can use her as per his wish. Back to the present, Aman is baffled to see Roshni is not recognising him but then she gets unconscious. Later, he carries her in his arms and takes her to his room.

Roshni is again speaking in her sleep and Aman goes near her when she opens her eyes and frowns for touching her without her consent. He says to Roshni we are married but she refused to admit and asks for her mother. Aman tried to stop her but Anjum says don't rush but be happy that she has come back to you. Aman says I will not get defeated anymore in love and that's a promise.

