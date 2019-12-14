Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update December 13: Will Roshini Save Aman?

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series that airs on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is written by Mrinal Jha. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni. Here is the latest update from the show.

Also Read | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Dec 6 Update: Raakh Jinn Takes A Human Form, Roshni Leaves The City

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update | December 13, 2019

The episode started with Roshini calling Baazigar for help. She asked him to help her in order to save Aman's life. Whereas on the other hand, Aman reached the place where Jinn is waiting for him. As soon as he reaches there, Jinn says from long we three are waiting for you. "Me, red moon and death are waiting for you from long so that you can come here soon and get burned." says the Jinn.

Also Read | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update December 12: Will Aman Lose His Family?

Roshini also reaches the same place. Aman sees her and asks her to go away. She says she will burn if he goes near the red moon. Aman replied saying he needs to save his family. They have an intense conversation. Jinn then started chanting something. Jinn opens her eyes and sees the red moon melting. Jinn takes the red moon fire into the arrow and shoots at Aman. Roshini, however, saved Aman. They have an emotional time as Roshini successfully saved Aman.

Also Read | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update December 10: Did Aman Believe Tabeezi?

On Lal Chaand Raat, big revelations await Aman! What do you think is the big secret Aman is going to discover? Tell us in comments.#YehhJaduHaiJinnKa, Mon-Fri at 8:30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://t.co/7C2RPzehTo @officialaditish @vikram_the_Leo @Arhaan_Behll pic.twitter.com/PeBqT474pU — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 12, 2019

HER WORDS WILL DIRECTLY STAB YOU💘😭😓

BREATH WILL LOST BUT CONNECTION WOULDN'T

1 TARFA PYAAR

LOVE STORY WAS WHATELSE BUT BEEN SAD TRAGIC STILL LOVED

& that Claim she dosn't change a thing to it🤧

Applause🙅‍♀@officialaditish for such enhance pinned it gurl #YehhJaduHaiJinnKa pic.twitter.com/MLfy36NXsM — *•.¸♡αωω*яυввιsн♡¸.•* (@snerusious) December 13, 2019

Also Read | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' Written Update December 11: Could Roshni Save Everyone?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.