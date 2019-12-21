Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 20: Aman Pushes Roshini Inside The Well

Yeh Jaadu Hai JinnKa's latest episode started with Aman entering Salma’s room through the magic door. Salma then questioned him about what he is doing in her room and how did he manage to enter her room. Aman told her that he entered her room through the magic door and wanted to recreate the past so that he can make Roshini revive her memory. Salma asked Aman to take care of Roshini.

Later, Aman goes to meet Roshini and recreates his moment in front of her but goes it all goes in vain. He further, took Roshini out through a magic door to some jungle. Aman then recalled Rubina’s word where she told him the way to help Roshini revive her memory. Back to reality; Roshini asked Aman not to come any closer to her. Aman then provoked Roshini so that she could fall inside the magic well. But Roshini applied the magic trick and fought with Aman and then Aman manages to save himself.

Roshini fell inside the well but Aman goes inside the well to save Roshni. Then, Rubina told her mother that she has sent Aman and Roshini inside the magic well for Roshini’s sake. Here, Kabir gets to know about Aman and Roshini and hurdles the duos way so that Roshini does not revive her memory.

Aman finally met Roshini inside the well. Aman showed her the mirror so that she could recall her past. Kabir applied the trick and Aman came out from the well and Roshini is still trapped inside the well. Ahead, Kabir pretended good in front of Aman and decided to save Roshini with him. The duo jumps inside the well and is in search for Roshini. Aman sees Roshini struggling inside the water and goes towards her. Kabir too goes from behind and saves Roshini.

Aman, Kabir and Roshini lie unconscious on the ground. Later, Aman thanks Kabir for helping him and Roshini. Kabir stands shocked hearing him. Salma comes and asks if Roshini is out from the effect of Jinn. On the other side, Kabir recalls Aman’s word and thinks something. This is where the episode ends. Let's see what happens next on Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

