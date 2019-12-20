Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 19: Aman Realises Roshini Is Possessed

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is keeping the audience hooked to their television sets with interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. Here is all you need to know about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka December 19 episode.

What happened on Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka December 19 episode

In Wednesday's (December 18) episode, Roshini suffered partial dementia, following which she failed to recognise Aman and his family. Yesterday's episode started with an agitated Roshini returning back to her mother's house. Upon return, she was warmly greeted by her mother Salma. On the other, Aman asked Parveen to apologise Rubina for distrusting and accusing her of attacking Roshini. An angry Praveen disobeyed him and the two ended up quarrelling. On Parveen's behalf, Aman apologised Rubina. She forgave Aman and revealed a shocking truth about Roshini. Rubina revealed that Roshini is possessed by a Jinn. To prove her claim, Rubina gave a magical mirror to Aman, that confirmed that Roshini was possessed by Jinn.

What to expect in the forthcoming episodes of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

The audience of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has been eagerly waiting for Aman to realise his love for Roshini. In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, the audience can expect some action and love onscreen. The popular television show airs on Star Plus, every Monday to Friday, at 20:30 hrs.

