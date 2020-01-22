'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Jan 21 Written Update: Aman Finds Out He Has A Child With Ex Aliya

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead and portrays a unique love story based on love and magic. Here is a written update of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 21 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 21, 2020

In last night’s episode, viewers see that Aman tells his family that Kabir has the power to change his face into anyone’s face and deceive anyone. In the next scene, Roshni and Aman are in their room, and when Aman tries to hold her hand, both get an electric shock from each other. Surprised by the event, they go and tell Tabeeezi, who tells them that it is the effect of the poison that still has its effect left on him. Aman and Roshni feel bad that they would not be able to touch each other till the magical cast loses its spell on Karan.

In the next scene of the episode, viewers see that as Aman and Roshni are driving down a road, they see a child abandoned on the road. They run towards the kid and Aman holds the kid in his hand. Roshni insists that the kid must be reported to the police station and left there. Aman senses something then they both see an unconscious lady laying on the roadside. Aman happens to recognise the woman and calls her by the name of Alia.

Roshni and Aman take Alia to their home where she reveals that Aman is the father of that kid and she is the mother. Shocked and upset by the news, Roshni leaves and goes to her room. In another scene, the viewers see that Alia has a magical substance on her body, indicating that she could be possessed or she could be an imposter. On Dadi’s advice, Aman goes to talk to Roshni. Roshni, after having sobbed alone, asked Aman why had he hidden the truth about Alia from her. Aman admits that he was in a relationship with her but broke up before he met Roshni. In his defence, he further said that since it was all in the past, he never thought it was required to tell her. The episode ends on a note where Roshni is seen telling Karan that she believes and feels that Karan is not the father of Alia’s baby.

