Vedika From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Other Villains We 'love To Hate'

There are few actors who have chosen to portray strong negative characters on-screen. Some actors have taken such negative characters heads on and have portrayed them with such conviction that you cannot help but love them in their negative shade. As a result, the attitude to antagonists in the entertainment industry has changed.

Indian Television audience LOVES TO HATE characters like Vedika?

The Indian television industry is known for the saas-bahu dramas and vamps. These 'villains' manage to terrorize their friends and the viewer by their sheer dominance and cynicism. Many villainous roles have been played by talented actors for many years.

Such villains set new standards in terms of wickedness, shrewdness, and sometimes, even cruelty. Nonetheless, surprisingly some of them are the audience's most favorite not because of their pure cynicism, but because they were basically a good soul.

Although there are some characters that are negative in and out and there are some characters that are specially designed in such a way that people cannot decide whether to love them or hate them. And eventually, people just end up hating them with love.

Some of those actors are Karan Singh Grover who played Mr. Bajaj and in Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Pankhuri Awasthy who played Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even Jennifer Winget as Maya in Beyhadh 2.

The famous Indian television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows. The series has positive and negative characters which make it interesting. One of the famous negative characters is Vedika.

Vedika, who is the wife of Kartik, is a mature, understanding girl in the show but recently she begins to feel unimportant in her husband's life. This is because, Kartik's primary focus is his son, Kairav, whom he met after five years. Naira gets angry after Kartik takes Kairav to the house without telling her. She storms into the house to take away her son.

However, Suhasini refuses to part with her great-grandchild and asks Naira to stay in the house. Naira has no choicebut to stay back. Vedika, will most surely be affected with Kartik and Naira rekindling their old romance.

Promo Image credit: YouTube grab

