'Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 20: Will Parveen Kill Phupi?

Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn ka's previous episode on Friday revealed Parveen's evil plans and how after attacking Kabir she was now behind Aman's life. Yesterday's episode reveals more evil plans that Parveen has in store for Aman. The episode began with the mystery of an apple being left in the house and suspicion of it being kept there by someone from the family. Roshni revealed Parveen's magic and everyone in the house went in a state of shock. Parveen was seen crying and sobbing. Aman was seen in a state of confusion and not ready to believe Roshni.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 20, 2020

READ:'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 15: Will Parveen's Plan Succeed?

Parveen, on the other hand, is seen trying to escape but Roshni stopped her. Aman later apologized to Parveen on behalf of Roshni. Everyone in the house was seen doubting each other but later Tabeezi came up with a mantra and placed a white ring. Everyone stepped inside the ring and later Parveen's jinn was revealed. Everyone got scared of Parveen who took Kabir's form. Tabeezi wished to trap Kabir in the lamp but no use.

Kabir escaped and Aman and Roshni were unconscious. Later, Parveen is found by Aman and Parveen tricks them all by pretending to not know about what happened. Parveen tries to question Aman if Kabir hurt anyone. Everyone believes Parveen and apologizes for doubting her. Parveen smartly plotted on killing Phupi first. Will Parveen succeed in killing Phupi first? Stay tuned to know more about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

READ:'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 16: Will Parveen Poison Roshini?

READ:'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 13: Praveen's Devilish Plan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.