Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For January 23: Mayhem In Aman-Roshini's Paradise

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audience with its interesting twists and turns. And with the entry of Aman's ex-lover Aliya, things are getting much serious in the Khan household.

Here is all that happened in the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for January 23

In yesterday's episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Aman puts Baazigar (bird) inside the cage for attacking Aliya and his kid. Meanwhile, Baazigar's action creates a wreck in Khan household, Roshini seems to be in her train of thoughts blaming Aliya for Baazigar's misdoings.

On the other hand, Parveen is trying tooth and nail to abduct Aliya and Aman's child and take him to the Jinn in order to get back her powers. But Aliya's supernatural powers, are stopping Parveen from being successful in her plan. Parveen, who is back to being a normal Jinn is also in search of the magical ring, which will help her win over the Jinnad throne.

After witnessing all the mayhem in the Khan house, Roshini heads over to Tabeezi to meet a special request. Roshini, who is staying away from Aman due to a curse, requests Tabeezi to help her find a solution to the curse. However, the curse does not stop Roshini and Aman from spending time together.

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. The show, produced by Gul Khan, Karishma Jain under their banner Four Lions Film Private Limited and airs every Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs.

