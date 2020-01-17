'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 16: Will Parveen Poison Roshini?

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic.

As per the ongoing track, Parveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree. After attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Parveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 17 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 17, 2020

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka started with Dadi and family surprising Roshini with gifts. Roshini asks everyone what the celebration is about. To which Dadi replies saying she wants her and Aman to get married again with all the rituals and blessings from the family. Roshini gets happy and excited about the news.

Parveen sees the poison in Roshini's body and thinks why isn't the poison working faster. The family announces the sangeet celebration. Roshini and Aman get ready for the function. Parveen tries to fasten the process of poisoning Roshini. Roshini and Aman dance at the sangeet function. While dancing, she sees her hand and realises there are some magic and power trying to handle her. Roshni decides to ask Tabeezi about how Parveen is doing the magic.

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS: A STILL FROM YEH JAADU HAI JINN KA

