'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 15: Will Parveen's Plan Succeed?

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic.

As per the ongoing track, Parveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree. After attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Parveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 15 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 15, 2020

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka started with a romantic scene between Aman and Roshini. Exactly when Aman tries to kiss Roshini on her cheeks, Chotu and other family enter the room with a snow setting done by Aman for Roshini. Everyone is seen having fun, playing around in the snow. On the other hand, Parveen spells devilish magic and creates a tree. She climbs the tree and plucks an enchanted apple.

Aman and Roshini walk to the poolside to enjoy their quality time. While teasing Aman, Roshini slips in the pool. Aman also gets in the pool and comes closer to her. Parveen, at the same time, drops the enchanted apple in the pool. As soon as Aman tries to kiss Roshini's hand, his eyes turn black. Roshni’s hand gets the evil effect. His eyes turn normal after he kisses her hand. He picks her up and takes her to their room. Praveen thinks her plan is successful and that now the poison will soon kill Roshini. While the romance between Roshini and Aman blossoms, the whole family decides to get them re-married.

(Promo Image Credits: A still from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka)

