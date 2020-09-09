Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For September 9: Aman, Roshni Defeat The Spider Jin

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, viewers saw Roshni and Aman try to capture the Spider Jinn. Aman also realises there were two Jinns in the house, making the task at hand more difficult. Read ahead to know what will take place in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for Sept 9

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 9 episode starts off with an epic fight between the Spider Jin and Roshni. The Jin breaks off the dagger with which Roshni tries attacking it. This is when the viewers realise that Roshni and Armaan face real danger. Meanwhile, Roshni tries to stay calm as she knows Aman will somehow save her and their kid.

The scene then cuts to Rehan and Shayari who try calling Aman and Roshni but they aren't able to reach them. They then decide to drive down to the house. As Rehan is driving the car, fans see something fall on their car. Rehan stops the car and tries to figure out what fell on it. He sees its a pomegranate with a spider on it. Rehan and Shayari both realise that this is a bad sign. But when the spider drinks the juice of the fruit, it seems to die.

Rehan and Shayari then inform Aman and Roshni that pomegranate juice seems to be something that irritates a spider and they might be able to defeat the Spider Jin with the help of the fruit. This is when all the family members prepare pomegranate juice and apply it to their bodies. They then make a loud noise so the Spider Jin can find out their location.

In the next scene of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans see the Spider Jin showing up near them. The Jinn then tries to kill them with its web but the Jin's plan backfires as its web dissolves when it comes in contact with Aman or Roshni's body. In the end, the Spider Jin traps itself in its own web. Roshni then mentions to the Jin that they were all able to defeat it as they finally found out its weakness.

A little while later, Roshni finds Armaan is missing. The Jin tells them that Armaan is trapped and they have only 5 minutes to save him. Fans will have to see the new episode to find out what will happen next.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh's Instagram

