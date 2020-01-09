'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 8: Roshni Stabs Aman

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. As per the ongoing track, Praveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree, after attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Praveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 08 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 08, 2020

The last night's episode started with Aman's family discussing how to find the talwar. Tabeezi says that the sword takes energy from the blue sky and that they will also take energy from Neelam to find it. She does some magic. As she spells, the book starts destroying itself and a blue flower is seen blooming. They ask Roshni to touch it and the flower opens to a blue diamond. Aman holds the stone and chants Sinsa. The papers turn blue. The sword comes there. Parveen gets worried. Aman holds the sword and turns into a beast. He controls himself. Roshni and everyone asks him to leave the sword. Aman and Roshni get into a fight. Parveen sees Soha and makes her faint. Roshni asks Aman to not make her helpless. She cries. She stabs him to stop him. Everyone gets shocked. Roshni cries and holds him. Parveen's real face gets revealed. Everyone questions and blames her but she is still happy with her actions. Aman opens his eyes and asks Parveen about what had happened. Roshni and everyone smile.

