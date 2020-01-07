'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 6: Aman's Life In Danger?

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. As per the ongoing track, Praveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree, after attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Praveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 6 episode.

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 20: Aman Pushes Roshini Inside The Well

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 6, 2020

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 6's episode starts with Parveen using her magical powers to dispose-off Kabir's body. A quizzed Aman runs around in the woods to get a whiff of Kabir's know-about, but Praveen's smartness makes him her next prey. A vengeful Praveen enchants an arrow and sends it to kill Aman. Just moments before the attack, Roshini comes with the magical sword to the woods in search of Aman, to save his life. Roshini's arrival saves Aman's life, who uses the magical sword to destroy the arrow, which makes him the Badshah of Jinnad. However, he renounces his kingship and sends the sword back to the sky.

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 19: Aman Realises Roshini Is Possessed

What to expect in the forthcoming episodes of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

The audiences of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, are waiting for Aman to realise the evil intentions of Praveen. If reports to be believed, Praveen is Sifriti Jinn, in the disguise of a human being. She intends to kill Aman and reign on the throne of Jinnad, for which she will go any extent. Only time will tell if she succeeds in her plans or no.



Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update For December 18: Kabir Brings Roshni Back To Life

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Cast: List Of The Star Cast And The Roles They Play On The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.