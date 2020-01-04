'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For January 03: Parveen Kills Kabir

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka's latest episode started with everyone admiring the beautiful scenery at night, while Aman says that today's night is dangerous. Furthermore, Dadi says that tonight a sword will descend from the sky and the person who will lift the sword will become Jinnad ka Baadshah. While Parveen tells Aman to go to the jungle so that he could lift the sword and become Jinnad ka Baadshah. Aman agrees to go to the Kala jungle with his brother Kabir.

What happens in the jungle?

Kabir enters Kala jungle and with his supernatural powers, he catches a star in his palm. Kabir then tells Aman that he has come here to become more powerful. Aman replies that he has not come here to become Jinnad ka Baadshah but he has come to stop the power from going in the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, at home, Dadi, Fufi and Rubina are trying to read a book where they can find a solution on how to get Roshni out of jail as on the other hand, Parveen does not want them to find the solution so he does magic and the drawings on the book fade. While Dadi, Fufi and Rubina come to help Roshni but they fail in helping her get out of the jail. Dadi tells Chotu to bring the magic door but before that Roshni opens the gate of the prison with the help of her hair clip.

Apart from this, in the jungle, Kabir calls for sword and it falls from the sky. Then he falls down the valley where he sees Parveen. Parveen pretends to help Kabir but with his magical power, Parveen enters Kabir's conscious mind and plays mind tricks with him. In this process, Praveen kills Kabir and gains Kabir's powers to become more powerful than anyone.

