'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 9: Will Aman Rescue Roshini?

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. As per the ongoing track, Parveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree. After attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Parveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 09 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 09, 2020

Last evening's episode started with Aman and Roshini laughing on Parveen in Soha's body. The whole family is surprised with Aman being alive and fine. Roshini says she and Aman should receive an award for their acting skills. Parveen in Soha's avatar attacks Aman with the sword. Roshini tries to protect him by capturing Parveen with the red stones. Dadi and Phupi cage Parveen and lock her in a room. Aman and Roshini walk up to the room to talk to her and make her spill the beans. They ask her who she is. In her defence, Parveen attacks Aman by kicking the red stones and tries to harm Roshini. However, Aman saves Roshini from her. In the end, Parveen stabs Soha's body, Aman and Roshini try to save her but they fail. The episode ends with a glance of romantic time between Aman and Roshini.

Promo Image Courtesy: Aman and Roshini in stills from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

