'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 13: Praveen's Devilish Plan

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. As per the ongoing track, Parveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree. After attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Parveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 13 episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 13, 2020

Last night's episode started with Aman decorating the room for Roshini. Roshni gets ready with Sara’s help. Aman calls her and does Shayari. Parveen gets devilish about this and says that she won't let anything happen between Aman and Roshini. Parveen starts fighting with Salma. She blames her for theft. Parveen sprinkles power on Salma and changes the whole situation when Roshini questions Parveen about the fight. Roshni faints. Aman lifts her and takes her to room. Roshini gets conscious and says that she is not sick and she saw them fighting. Tabeezi, Farah and Roshni meet. Farah asks her if she imagined the fight. Aman tells the family that he will take Roshini to the doctor as she is in bad condition. Roshini feels everything is an illusion and gets confused.

Just when we thought there would be romance in the air…. She had to plan this! 😡 #YehhJaduHaiJinnKa, Mon-Fri at 8:30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://t.co/7C2RPzehTo @vikram_the_Leo @officialaditish pic.twitter.com/fYDczWbjaD — StarPlus (@StarPlus) January 9, 2020

Romance is stirring up between #RoshAn and we're totally loving it. Tag your special someone if you relate to this.#YehhJaduHaiJinnKa, Mon-Fri at 8:30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar: https://t.co/7C2RPzehTo@vikram_the_Leo @officialaditish pic.twitter.com/RsSrUk04l2 — StarPlus (@StarPlus) January 10, 2020

Promo Image Courtesy: Praveen's stills from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

