The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update January 13: Praveen's Devilish Plan

Television News

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is a popular supernatural love story that airs on Star Plus. Here is the latest update from the show for the January 13 episode. Read on.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
yeh jaadu hai jinn ka

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. As per the ongoing track, Parveen seems to have gone berserk and is on a killing spree. After attacking Kabir with an enchanted arrow, the woman is now behind Aman's life. Here is all you need to know about Parveen's plan and all that happened in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 13 episode. 

ALSO READ | Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 13 Update | Will Ronit listen to Komolika and kidnap Prerna?

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update for January 13, 2020

Last night's episode started with Aman decorating the room for Roshini. Roshni gets ready with Sara’s help. Aman calls her and does Shayari. Parveen gets devilish about this and says that she won't let anything happen between Aman and Roshini. Parveen starts fighting with Salma. She blames her for theft. Parveen sprinkles power on Salma and changes the whole situation when Roshini questions Parveen about the fight. Roshni faints. Aman lifts her and takes her to room. Roshini gets conscious and says that she is not sick and she saw them fighting. Tabeezi, Farah and Roshni meet. Farah asks her if she imagined the fight. Aman tells the family that he will take Roshini to the doctor as she is in bad condition. Roshini feels everything is an illusion and gets confused. 

ALSO READ | Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 13, 2020: Sarab hides Param's news from Meher

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai's shocking revelation scares fans; Read details

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh opens up about how he was molested as a child

Promo Image Courtesy: Praveen's stills from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
SATYA NADELLA ON CAA
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST