Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 13, 2020: Sarab Hides Param's News From Meher

The episode started with Meher reading the report. In the flashback, Sarab asked his manager to mail him Param’s new report. Back to reality; Sarab told Meher that the doctor told him that it was due to excess playing that he discharged red urine and asked not to serve any oily or spicy food to Param. Meher felt relieved. Sarab then recalled Meher's doctor's words where she had mentioned not to give any type of mental or physical stress to Meher.

Jagga and Amrita looked at their new house. Yuvi said that he did not want to go anywhere leaving Kulwant. Amrita asked Jagga to finalize the house after Kulwant asked Jagga not to leave her. On the other side, when Harleen accused Meher of not taking good care of Param, Sarab yelled at her and showed her Param's tumour report. Sarabjeet and Harleen cried. Dolly and Rovi stood shocked.

Rovi and Dolly consoled Sarabjeet and Harleen and asked them to calm down. Sarabjeet pleaded with Harleen not to tell Param’s truth to Meher as she would not be able to bear the news. Meher came from inside and asked Sarabjeet, Harleen and all why they were sitting in the cold. Harleen lied to her. But Meher saw the reports lying on the table and before she could read them, Harleen took the report from her. At night, Sarabjeet cried recalling his moments with Param. There, Harleen, Rovi and Sarabjeet discussed finding a donor for Param for the liver transplant.

In the morning, Meher told Sarabjeet that some Sanjana had called and told her she got the donor. Sarab stood shocked. Meher asked him who needed a donor. Sarab lied to Meher and said his accountant’s kid was not well and he needed an organ donor. Meher prayed for the child. Meanwhile, Harleen shouted Param’s name and Sarab rushed to see her. He got shocked seeing Param coughing. Param told him that he was having milk and started coughing. The episode ended with Sarab saying he will not let anything happen to Param.

Image Courtesy: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

