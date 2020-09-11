'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 11: Jinn Causes Panic In The House

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, viewers saw the entry of the Shadow Jinn in the show. The Shadow Jinn had already taken over Aman and Roshni tries to understand how to help him out. Fans also saw baby Armaan receiving a protection locket which will always keep him safe and protected from harm no matter what. Read ahead to know what took place in the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka today.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update for September 10: The Shadow Jin enters the house

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update - September 11th

In the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans see Baby Aunty cleaning the house when the Shadow Jinn comes over and takes control over her. She starts acting strange and starts questioning the identity of every family member in the house. Other family members in the house try to calm her but their attempts go unsuccessful.

Also Read | Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for September 9: Aman, Roshni defeat the Spider Jin

Later in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka September 11 episode, the camera then pans over to Mahira who tries to add to the confusion. This is when Roshni enters the scene and sees everyone around her arguing. She tries to understand what the issue is but fails to comprehend the matter. A while later she recognises a mark on Baby Aunty's hands that looks very similar to a mark on Mahira's hand. Roshni then goes to Tabizi to talk about the strange coincidence.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update September 8: Aman & Roshni try to capture the jinn

Meanwhile, Shayari starts to whistle in the house which makes Rehan angry. Rehan mentions to Shayari that she must stop as the whistling seems 'cheap'. Shayari responds by mentioning that Rehan objects to everything she does and as he doesn't know the reason behind her whistling, he shouldn't make any assumptions. The camera then pans over Roshni and Rubina who make a portion that would help their family members regain control over their bodies.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' written update September 7: Aman & Roshni find ways to kill Jin

Roshni then tries to help Baby Aunty out but the Shadow Jinn present in the house is looking over everything and smiles. While Roshni is walking over to Aman she notices the Jinn and the Jinn disappears. Aman then gets hold of baby Armaan and as he in control of the Shadow Jin and he proceeds to throws baby Armaan in the air but Roshni catches him. Fans will have to see what happens next.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.