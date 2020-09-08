'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 8: Aman & Roshni Try To Capture The Jinn

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Rehan tells Aman that there may be a possibility of the existence of 2 jinns. Rehan considers the existence of a makdi jinn who might have been invisible. Read on to know what happens in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka September 8 episode.

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 7: Aman & Roshni Find Ways To Kill Jin

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

In the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, Roshni and Aman try to bring out the second jinn. In the beginning, the two gather outside Chunbun’s room to unleash the other ginn. The two then get an idea and Aman decides to sprinkle baby powder outside the room. However, while he does so, Roshni starts to sneeze. Chunbun now realizes that there is someone outside.

Since Chunbun smells baby powder, she feels that Armaan has arrived and hence looks for him. Aman and Roshni then try to think of a plan to unleash the second jinn. Meanwhile, a small banter takes place between Rehaan and Shayari. Rehaan is sleeping in the car, however, he gets disturbed due to Shayari who was trying to fix a radio station. It turns out that Shayari was trying to listen to Natasha. The two are now clearly able to listen to Natasha however, the connection gets lost when she is about to talk about the Makdi jinn.

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 5: Aman Fights The Spider Jinn

Roshni finds out that the Makdi jinn is trapped. She and Aman now spot a part of the jinn, Bun. The two then try to capture the jinn with Rubina’s help. However, amidst the hassle, Bun captures the family.

Bun teases Aman and Roshni and says that they were not intelligent enough to perform the last ritual properly. She says that she will eat everyone up after an hour. The episode ends with the family being trapped as well as worried.

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For Sept 4: Aman Tries To Find Kaala Jin's Name

More about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

The fantasy drama revolves around a couple with supernatural powers who get entangled in a magical love story. This show is directed by Atif Khan. It stars actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 3: Roshni And Aman Name Their Child

Promo Image Source: Still from the episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.