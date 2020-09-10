'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For September 10: The Shadow Jin Enters The House

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Aman and Roshni successfully trapped the Spider Jin in its own web. Roshni and Aman were also able to defeat the Spider Jin with the help of some pomegranate juice. But the last episode ended on another cliff hanger as in the last scene fans saw Roshni losing baby Armaan. Read ahead to know what happened next.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 10 episode

In the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode, fans see Aman and Roshni trying to decipher baby Armaan's location. The dying Spider Jin is giving them a countdown when suddenly they hear some noise coming from the pool. When the couple heads to the pool, they see baby Armaan in the pool. Roshni asks Aman to try and save baby Armaan with his magic.

Aman then tries to save baby Armaan but as the countdown reaches its end, Rubina finally kills the Spider Jin with a dagger and saves baby Armaan as well. When the Spider Jin is dying, it lets the family know that the first letter of Kaala Jin's name is 'L'. As everyone in the family rejoices, the camera pans to Mahira who starts thinking of other ways to hurt the family.

Mahira mentions that she will send another Jin to hurt the family and this time Jin will capture Shayari and use her to hurt the family. Somehow Rehan manages to get a whiff of this idea and mentions to Mahira that he knew about her bad intentions and that he will stop her.

The scene then goes back to the family and fans then see Junaid, Manzil, Aman and Roshni figure out ways to keep baby Armaan protected. Aman then gives Armaan a magic locket that always kept him safe as a child. Fans then see Aman mentioning to Roshni that no matter what takes place, they will always figure a way out.

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode ends on yet another cliff hanger when fans see Roshni save Anjum and the entry of Shadow Jin. In the last scene, Roshni tries to alert Aman about the entry of Jin but Aman is already in the Shadow Jin's control. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh Instagram

