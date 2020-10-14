'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 14: Roshni Becomes Normal Again

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni choose Jaadugar Jinn as her groom. But when the marriage ceremony started, it was Aman who showed up instead of Jaadguar Jinn with his face covered. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with the marriage scene. Roshni gets to know that it is actually Aman under the veil and not Jaadugar Jinn and gets very upset. Jaadugar Jinn also appears in the living room and accuses Aman of playing games. Roshni, in turn, ties Aman with chains and puts a tape over his mouth. As soon as Aman is taped, he tries screaming and it seems like he trying to say something to Roshni. Roshni and Jaadugar Jinn both get married in front of the entire family and say 'qubool hai' to each other as well.

The scene then shifts to Rehaan, who is running an errand. He is trying to get a bottle of potion from a Jinn but the Jinn keeps aggravating Rehaan. The scene then shifts back to the marriage. Aman seems very pleased with the whole ordeal and Roshni questions Aman as to why he is so happy. It is then revealed that Aman actually shifted bodies with Jaadugar Jinn and Roshni married Aman who was in Jaadugar Jinn's body.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode update

Roshni tries to be angry but as she is married to Aman, she regains her former self and becomes calm. Rubina mentions that now the couple can live happily with each other. Aman also reveals that it was baby Armaan who helped him in the whole process. In the final scene of the show, fans see Rubina read her book and it gets revealed to the audience that she wants to kill Kaala Jinn. The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Aditi Sharma's Instagram

