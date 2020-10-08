'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 8: Roshni Showcases Her Evil Side

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Roshni save Ayaan by jumping in front of the sword aimed to kill him. This made Ayaan give up his Kaala Jinn crown and place it over Roshni's head, which made her Kaala Jinn. Fans then saw that Roshni started acting very strange and was showcasing her evil side. Read ahead to know what happens next in the latest Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode starts with Roshni regaining her consciousness. She wakes up and takes a hold of baby Armaan. She mentions to Aman that she wants to go out for a walk. After a while, Roshni comes back home and baby Armaan is missing from her arms. When Aman inquires what has happened, she mentions she left him outside. Aman rushes out to take care of baby Armaan and scolds Roshni. Roshni then comes back to being herself and understands what she has done.

Aman then explains to Roshni that she is acting evil because of her Kaala Jinn side. Roshni becomes very upset as she thinks she will harm baby Armaan if she doesn't become normal again. The scene then switches to Rehaan who goes to meet Rubina and sees Natasha is standing in the doorway. Shocked to see her, Rehaan proceeds to ask how she is not dead. Natasha tells Rehaan that the day they saw her die, only her Jinn side died and that she is still alive. Then Natasha mentions she needs a potion from Rubina. Rehaan looks for the potion but ends up getting influenced by Natasha's magic.

A while later, Rehaan and Natasha then enter the living room. The family members are confused to see her but Rehaan mentions they must concentrate only on Roshni now. He then hands over a potion to Rubina that should be injected into Roshni. In the final scene, fans see the family member try to inject the potion into Roshni but things aren't going fine. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh Chauhan's Instagram

