'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 7: Roshni Gets Stabbed

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw an epic battle happen between Ayaan and the family. At one point, Ayaan had control over everyone but baby Armaan helped the family out by putting an end to Ayaan's illusion. The episode ended at a cliffhanger and fans didn't get to see who won. Read ahead to know what happened in the recent episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The new episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka starts with the continuation of the battle scene. Roshni is seen begging and crying as she tries to convince Ayaan to not harm her or the family. Ayaan responds in a very arrogant way and mentions that he won't stop. Meanwhile, Aman remembers that there is one thing that can defeat Ayaan, his sword. He then calls for his swords and Ayaan gets stunned. Ayaan asks Aman if he will kill him and Aman responds by saying he will do anything for his family.

Ayaan then re-works his magic and makes the family suffer. This, in turn, angers Aman and he proceeds to stab Ayaan with the sword but Roshni comes in between and gets stabbed instead. Aman, Shayari and Rehaan all rush towards Roshni and try to see the damage. Ayaan then has a change of heart and when the crown emerges, he gives it away to Roshni, thus saving her. Ayaan mentions that he loves Roshni a lot and is amazed at what she did for him. Ayaan then leaves the house.

As soon as Roshni regains consciousness, she starts acting strange and arrogant. After a while, she faints again. Aman then asks Rubina if Roshni can also become Kaala Jinn and Rubina mentions she is very confused as this has never happened before. If Roshni is Kaala Jinn, her bad side will shine through at some point.

In the final scene of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans see Rubina ask Aman to bring something that can remind Roshni who she really is. Rubina mentions that Roshni is conflicted between two sides of herself. The episode ends here.

