'YRKKH' Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Aka Kaira's Family Photo Is Winning Hearts; See

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's favourite Jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira has taken the internet by storm. A family picture shared by the makers of the show as well the actors is winning the hearts of the audience. In the picture, Shivangi and Mohsin referred to as Naira and Kartik are all smiles along with Aarambh Trehan Sehgal and a small baby girl. This happy family picture grabbed the eyeballs of all YRKKH fans who couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the post. Take a look at the post below.

Shivangi recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture of herself and Mohsin. In the picture, the trio, Shivangi, Mohsin and Aarambh are all smiles. Mohsin is seen holding a baby girl while Shivangi and Aarambh pose for the picture. The picture also contains flower petals all over the floor. Take a look at the post below.

Kaira photos that have been winning hearts

In another post shared by the makers of the show, Mohsin is seen holding a baby girl while the rest embrace each other. Mohsin dotted a grey striped t-shirt while Shivangi sported a pink top. Aarambh dressed in a funky blue and white shirt. The trio was seen having the time of their lives as they shared hearty peals of laughter with each other. The makers captioned it saying, "Perfect Family Picture!" Take a look at the post below.

YRKKH's ardent fans were quick to comment on the post. They bombarded it with various comments and reactions. One of the fans wrote, "Wowwww kaira is the best" while another penned, "Wahhhhhh that means kaira family is going to be together again."

The rest of the fans congratulated the leading Yeh Rishta kya kehlata hai cast for completing 1200 episodes. They wished the duo as they wrote, "So cute family and congratulations kaira for completing 1200 episodes" "Beautiful family and congrats shivin for completing 1200ep as kaira". Take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans reactions

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata took a leap of two months. The previous episodes featured Naira and Kartik shifting to Mumbai. It also marked the entry of a new member Dr Riddhima essayed by Vrushika Mehta in the lives of Kaira. Fans are up for interesting twists and turns in the show.

